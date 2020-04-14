|
SISTER VIRGINIA HASSON, RSM
Age 82, died April 9, 2020. She is predeceased by her parents Thomas and Mary, and her siblings Tom and John. In addition to her religious community, Sister Virginia is survived by her sisters, Mary Hasson RSM, Margaret and Joan, many nephews, nieces, grand-nephews and nieces. Sister's funeral and burial will be private. A memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. Contributions in Sister's memory may be sent to the Sisters of Mercy, 515 Montgomery Ave., Merion, PA 19066.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 14, 2020