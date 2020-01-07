|
KOTLINSKI
VIRGINIA K. "GINNY"
Age 86, of Glen Mills PA, formerly of Woodlyn PA, passed away on January 4, 2020. Beloved wife of 44 years to John F. Kotlinski. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Ginny is preceded in death by her mother, Sophia Miklas Krall; her aunts who raised her, Anna Miklas, Frances Miklas and Rita Timmins, and a brother, Thomas Krall.
A Visitation will be held on Thursday, 9:15 to 10:15 A.M., at St. Thomas the Apostle Church (New Church), 430 Valleybrook Rd., Glen Mills, PA, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Interment will remain private. Donations in her memory may be made to (www.stjude.org).
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 7, 2020