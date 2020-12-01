90, of Jennersville, PA passed away November 26, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Born in Bryn Mawr, PA she was the daughter of the late Horace Binney Montgomery and Louise Blake Tyler. She lived in Wayne, PA for most of her childhood, graduating from Agnes Irwin School in 1948. She moved to Chester Springs, where she raised four children and enjoyed an outdoor life with foxhunting, basseting and gardening. She loved classical music and attended the Philadelphia Orchestra regularly. She moved to Elverson, PA where she joined the local garden clubs and enjoyed her dogs. Her last residence was the Jenners Pond Retirement community in West Grove, PA. She is survived by two of her children, three grandchildren, and one great grandchild, She is predeceased by her two brothers Daniel Binney Montgomery and David Montgomery. The family hopes to hold a Celebration of her Life with family and friends at a later time. www.maugergivnish.com