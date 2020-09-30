1/1
Virginia M. "Jinny" (nee Moy) SooHoo
of Springfield, PA passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 24, 2020. Jinny was predeceased by her mother Low Shee Moy and father Got Moy, sisters Dolly and Pearl, brother Richard and is survived by her sisters Emma and Constance. The beloved wife to Joseph, mother to Jennifer aka. Jasmine (Peter), Karen, Kenneth (Jennifer), and Christina (Mark). Grandmother to Benjamin, Alexander, Tasha, Aiden, and Evelyn. Aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing, Saturday, October 3, 2020 9 A.M., O'LEARY FUNERAL HOME, 640 E. Springfield Rd., Springfield, PA 19064 and her Funeral Service in the Funeral Home 9:30 A.M. Int. Hillside Cemetery 11 A.M. The Funeral Service will be live streamed on Zoom. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89274613314In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Chinese Christian Church and Center at 225 N. 10th St., Philadelphia PA 19107, https://cccnc.org/give/. Arr. O'Leary F.H. (Springfield, PA) www.olearyfuneral.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Viewing
09:00 AM
O'LEARY FUNERAL HOME
OCT
3
Funeral service
09:30 AM
O'LEARY FUNERAL HOME
OCT
3
Funeral service
09:30 AM
The Funeral Service will be live streamed on Zoom
OCT
3
Interment
11:00 AM
Hillside Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Leonetti - O'Leary Funeral Home Inc.
2223 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
215-334-8661
