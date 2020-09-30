of Springfield, PA passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 24, 2020. Jinny was predeceased by her mother Low Shee Moy and father Got Moy, sisters Dolly and Pearl, brother Richard and is survived by her sisters Emma and Constance. The beloved wife to Joseph, mother to Jennifer aka. Jasmine (Peter), Karen, Kenneth (Jennifer), and Christina (Mark). Grandmother to Benjamin, Alexander, Tasha, Aiden, and Evelyn. Aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing, Saturday, October 3, 2020 9 A.M., O'LEARY FUNERAL HOME, 640 E. Springfield Rd., Springfield, PA 19064 and her Funeral Service in the Funeral Home 9:30 A.M. Int. Hillside Cemetery 11 A.M. The Funeral Service will be live streamed on Zoom. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89274613314In
lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Chinese Christian Church and Center at 225 N. 10th St., Philadelphia PA 19107, https://cccnc.org/give/
. Arr. O'Leary F.H. (Springfield, PA) www.olearyfuneral.com