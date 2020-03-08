The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
|
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
(215) 637-1414
VIRGINIA SERVERSON
Viewing
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Dominic Church
VIRGINIA M. "GINNY" SERVERSON

VIRGINIA M. "GINNY" SERVERSON Notice
SERVERSON
VIRGINIA M. "GINNY"
March 4, 2020. Loving daughter of the late William and Anne. Dear sister of Michael (Kelly), William (Natalie), and the late Kathleen Moore, and Anne WiIliams. Survived by several generations of nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Tuesday Eve. 7:00 to 9:00 P.M. and also Wednesday 8:30 to 9:30 A.M., BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. (So. of Grant Ave.) Phila., followed by her Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. St. Dominic Church. Interment Our Lady of Grace Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Vitas Hospice at Nazareth, 2601 Holme Ave., Phila., PA 19152 in her memory would be appreciated.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 8, 2020
