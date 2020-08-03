WHITTINGTON





Age 88, of Paoli, PA, passed away on July 2, 2020. Born in Vandergrift, PA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Opoczenski and Mary Opoczenski (nee Dlugos). Ginger graduated from the Pennsylvania State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Spanish and was a member of Phi Beta Kappa. She went on to earn a Masters of Arts Degree in Spanish Language and Literature at the University of Pittsburgh, as well as a Master of Education from Westminster College. She was a scholar of many languages and taught Spanish, Latin and English and was recognized by Marquis Who's Who Top Educators. Concurrent with her career in teaching, she worked as a freelance writer and vacation reporter for the Vindicator newspaper of Youngstown, OH for five years. She had a lifelong interest in political activism, particularly for women's and reproductive rights. Ginger was an active member of and leader in the Democratic Party, the President of the Lawrence County, PA League of Women's Voters, and the President of the Pennsylvania chapter of the National Women's Political Caucus and Vice President of the Ohio chapter of the Citizens' League. She was awarded election as one of the Ohio District's delegates for President Bill Clinton and attended his Inauguration. Ginger is survived by her loving children Sheryl Kolasinski, Sharon Kolasinski (Mitchell Berlin), Diane Kolasinski (Michael Bowden), and Kurt Kolasinski (Kirsti Kolasinski), and her caring sister Dolores Toews. She was a cherished grandmother to Alec Regulinski, Max Berlin, Jacob Berlin, Zachary Bowden and Annika Kolasinski. She shared her love of travel, classical music, Major League Baseball and Penn State football with her partner of the last 13 years, Fred Simeral. Ginger was a member of the Main Line Unitarian Church. Services will be held privately.Contributions in her memory can be made to the Democratic Party or to Planned Parenthood.