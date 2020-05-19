Rosanne, please accept the deepest sympathy from my wife Tina & me for you and your family. I met Vito at Albright. We became APO Brothers. As his Big Brother, I was responsible in teaching him about our Brotherhood. But that pales in comparison to what he taught me these past weeks. His will to live has burned into my very being. It is my inspiration to never give up. And even though there are many memories that will always be fondly remembered, his inner strength will be foremost in those memories. God bless Vito and your whole family.

Tony Bruno

Friend