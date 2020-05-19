VITO A. COSMO Jr.
1962 - 2020
COSMO
VITO A. , JR. - CPA, M.S., CGMA
Fort Washington, PA, passed away May 15, 2020, at the age of 57. He was a loving and devoted husband to Rosanne (Cocca) Cosmo of 27 years, and adoring and proud father to Sabrina Marie Cosmo. Vito is the proud son of Vito A. Cosmo and the late Joan (Reynolds) Cosmo, and adoring son-in-law to Marie and the late Francis W. Cocca. Loving brother to Michele and Dave Cassel, Mary DiCosmo and Joni Cosmo. Caring brother-in-law to Arlene and Ron Pierantozzi. He is survived by loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. And, known as Uncle Vito to awesome nieces, nephews, great nieces/ great nephews.
Vito loved his wife, daughter, family, friends, APO fraternity brothers from Albright College, tax professionals, The Parkinson Council Community, St. Paul's UCC Ft. Washington family, and the gift of learning. Vito was an avid scholar who attended Albright College, B.S. in Accounting and Widener University, Master's Degree in Taxation. Vito had an illustrious career that specialized in State and Local Taxes. He is a former partner of Pricewater-Coopers LLP, former Director of Exelon Corporation and recently retired as Managing Director of Grant Thornton.
Over the years, Vito has received many awards including the Society of Jacob Albright Scholars, PICPA Recipient of Champion CPA Award, PICPA Federal Taxation Award, Albright College Alumni Associ-ation Distinguished Alumnus Award, and Careers & the disabled Magazine.
Vito faced retirement with the same zest for life he had for his family, friends, and career. He was the President of The Parkinson Council, Member of the Springfield Rotary Club, Motivational speaker to college students, Painter, History buff, Culinary extraordinaire, Mentor to State and Local tax professionals, active church member, traveler, Rock Steady Boxer, genealogy, and clothing model for people with disabilities. He was recently admitted into the National Society of Sons of the American Revolution. Vito's greatest joy was cooking and sitting around the dining room table talking about history, travel, politics, and recipes!
Private Burial. A Memorial Service will take place at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please donate in his memory to The Parkinson Council at 555 City Avenue, Suite 480, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004. www.danjolell.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 18, 2020
This is a tremendous loss to anyone fortunate enough to know Vito. A more devoted and loyal friend would be hard to find. I am so thankful for all the love and happiness he found with Rosanne and Sabrina. God bless his soul.
Charlotte Anderson
Friend
May 18, 2020
I am so terribly sorry for your loss. Vito and I went to high school together. I can't imagine the pain you are experiencing, but I hope you can find some comfort in knowing that he made a difference in this world. May God bless you and keep you. He truly will be missed.
Lisa Suarez
Classmate
May 18, 2020
Rosanne, please accept the deepest sympathy from my wife Tina & me for you and your family. I met Vito at Albright. We became APO Brothers. As his Big Brother, I was responsible in teaching him about our Brotherhood. But that pales in comparison to what he taught me these past weeks. His will to live has burned into my very being. It is my inspiration to never give up. And even though there are many memories that will always be fondly remembered, his inner strength will be foremost in those memories. God bless Vito and your whole family.
Tony Bruno
Friend
