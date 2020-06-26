VITO P. "HOT ROD" BALDINI
BALDINI
VITO P. "HOT ROD"


80, on June 23rd, 2020. Survived by his beloved wife Irene (nee Carroll); his loving children Alessandra, Maria Kelley (Dave), Danielle, and Vito F. (Amrah); also his 5 cherished grandchildren. Funeral Mass Wed. July 1st, 10:00 AM at Our Lady Of Lourdes Church, 6301 Woodbine Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19151. Inurnment SS. Peter and Paul Cem. Contributions St. Thomas More Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 294, Drexel Hill, PA 19026

www.danjolell.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Our Lady Of Lourdes Church
