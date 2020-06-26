VITO P. "HOT ROD" BALDINI
1939 - 2020
BALDINI
VITO P. "HOT ROD"


80, on June 23rd, 2020. Survived by his beloved wife Irene (nee Carroll); his loving children Alessandra, Maria Kelley (Dave), Danielle, and Vito F. (Amrah); also his 5 cherished grandchildren. Funeral Mass Wed. July 1st, 10:00 AM at Our Lady Of Lourdes Church, 6301 Woodbine Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19151. Inurnment SS. Peter and Paul Cem. Contributions St. Thomas More Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 294, Drexel Hill, PA 19026

www.danjolell.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
Funeral services provided by
D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
(610) 356-4200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 26, 2020
Maria, Dave and family
I am so sorry to hear about your loss. You and your family will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Norine Magee
Neighbor
June 26, 2020
Vito was one of the if not the finest men I had the privilege to work with and for. We in 38 shop called him hot rod, a great leader and mentor he will be missed by all of us and remembered fondly. I am grateful to have had him as a friend as well.
Ralph Miller
Coworker
June 26, 2020
ROD always had a smile and the comment to lighten things up. NEVER DID HE LET HIS FRIENDS TAKE THEMSELVES TO SERIOUS.YEA I LOVED HIM WE WILL ALL MISS HIM.
Larry Morrow
Friend
June 26, 2020
Vito , was a classmate of mine from STM 1957. I saw him at our monthly meetings greeting everyone with his smiling face and telling stories of years past. He was very popular among his classmates and looked after many who became ill. RIP
Joe Dougherty
Friend
