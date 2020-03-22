Home

VIVIENNE L. (Lambert) EHRET

VIVIENNE L. (Lambert) EHRET Notice
EHRET
VIVIENNE L. (nee Lambert)
March 16, 2020, age 92, of Philadelphia PA and Wilmington DE. She is survived by 4 sons, Jeffrey (Mary), James (Lori), Patrick (Patty), and Richard (Leslie); 7 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; brothers, James and Robert, and sister, Mary Jane. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa and granddaughter, Katy.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Donations in Vivienne's memory may be made to Gesu School, c/o Bryan Carter, 1700 W. Thompson St., Philadelphia, PA 19120.

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 22, 2020
