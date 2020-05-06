VMD SIDNEY H. FLAXMAN
FLAXMAN, VMD
DR. SIDNEY H.
94, on April 27, 2020. Son of Louis (Leib) and Ester, brother of Albert and Charles, husband of Rhoda (Gartman) and father of Eric, Craig, Brian,and Karen and grandfather to Grace, Lily, TJ and Alisha. Raised on a farm in Bensalem, PA, he was a Navy veteran of World War II. He earned a Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine in 1952 from the University of Pennsylvania and practiced large and small animal medicine for over 48 years, first in Wayne, PA and then the Plymouth Meeting, PA area. He had many interests and his love of food and music brought him to invest in restaurants and nightclubs throughout the Philadelphia area. His sons continue his legacy in this business.
After retiring at the age of 74, he traveled extensively, visiting his children and grandchildren through the US, Europe, Mexico and Asia. He loved his children and family more than life itself. He was engaging and funny and will be missed by all that had the privilege to know him.
Due to current restrictions, Memorial Services will be private. Donations in his memory may be made to Chabad of Lafayette Hill. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 6, 2020.
