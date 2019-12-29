|
PINKOS
W. RONALD JR. "RON"
On Dec. 27, 2019 age 53. Loving son of Ron and Jan Pinkos. Cherished brother of Karen McLane (Jeff), Brian (Jen L.), Kevin (Jen V.), Steven (Jennifer M.), and Uncle to 12 nieces and nephews. Also survived by many loving Pinkos and O'Connell family aunts, uncles, and cousins. Funeral Mass Tues., 11 A.M. Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 1500 Marian Rd., Abington, PA, 19001. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing at the Church Tues. after 9 A.M. Int. private. In lieu of flowers donations to For Pete's Sake Cancer Respite Foundation, 620 W Germantown Pike Suite 250, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462 would be appreciated.
