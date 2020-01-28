|
DZIURA
WALTER A.
January 26, 2019. Age 90. Wife of Carmella (nee Consolo). Father of Martin Dziura (Barbara) and Kathleen Leahy (Burt). Grandfather of Michael Dziura (Paula), Leah and Stephen Dziura; Christopher Leahy and Victoria Campana (Joe). Brother of Laura, Marie and the late Joseph, Edward and Theresa. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to call Wednesday at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 819 E. Cathedral Road, Philadelphia from 9:00 to 10:30 A.M. Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Interment in Westminster Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Garden of Grace Hospice, Veterans Affairs Medical Center, 1400 Blackhorse Hill Rd., Coatesville, PA 19320-2096.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 28, 2020