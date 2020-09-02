Walter B. "Walt" Preston, 94, died on August 30, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Joan (nee Frederickson) and devoted father of Monica (Robert) Jeral (d.), Robert (Joanne), Stephen (Helene), and Stacy (Edwin) Collins, 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, Clifford and Florence (Killen) Preston, and his brothers, David and Leonard Preston.A Viewing will be held at Saint Gabriel''s Roman Catholic Church in Norwood, PA on Saturday, September 5 at 10 A.M., followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Interment will follow at SS Peter & Paul Cemetery in Springfield, PA. There will be a livestream of the viewing, Mass & interment at https://www.facebook.com/cavanaghfuneralcrematory/
. A Face Book Account is not required to access the live stream. Online condolences can be left at the guest book at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com
. Due to COVID, there will be no luncheon. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Gabriel Church in Walter''s name. Due to current guidelines, facial masks and social distancing are required.