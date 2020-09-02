1/1
Walter B. "Walt" Preston
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter B. "Walt" Preston, 94, died on August 30, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Joan (nee Frederickson) and devoted father of Monica (Robert) Jeral (d.), Robert (Joanne), Stephen (Helene), and Stacy (Edwin) Collins, 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, Clifford and Florence (Killen) Preston, and his brothers, David and Leonard Preston.A Viewing will be held at Saint Gabriel''s Roman Catholic Church in Norwood, PA on Saturday, September 5 at 10 A.M., followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Interment will follow at SS Peter & Paul Cemetery in Springfield, PA. There will be a livestream of the viewing, Mass & interment at https://www.facebook.com/cavanaghfuneralcrematory/. A Face Book Account is not required to access the live stream. Online condolences can be left at the guest book at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com. Due to COVID, there will be no luncheon. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Gabriel Church in Walter''s name. Due to current guidelines, facial masks and social distancing are required.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Church of St. Gabriel
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Funeral Mass
11:00 - 11:45 AM
Church of St. Gabriel
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Burial
12:30 - 12:45 PM
Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
610-532-3120
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cavanagh Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
September 2, 2020
We had the honor of meeting Walter Preston on the occasion of his grandson's (Timothy) and our daughter's (Alicia) wedding. From our conversations with him at the wedding, we could tell he was an incredibly interesting man with a great sense of humor. Reading through the story of his life, we were so impressed by the multitude of his accomplishments. We feel honored to have met this most incredible man.
Mark and Laura Fischer
Family Friend
September 2, 2020
Thinking of Walter and his family and sending our most sincere condolences.
Mark and Laura Fischer
Laura Fischer
Family Friend
September 2, 2020
I have known this loving man for 47 years. The things I will remember most about Walt were his love of God, family, Phillies, playing cards, hot dogs, yard sales and his Secret Santa gifts every Christmas. He was a pleasure to be around and will be sorely missed. He was a wonderful man! Blessed to be your daughter-in-law. Love, Helene
Helene Preston
Family
September 2, 2020
Uncle Walt's compassion to others I thought made him special, I am thankful for times uncle Walt and aunt Joan spent with Evelyn and I and their kindness will never be forgotten. Love to Aunt Joan and family.
Eugene Lavoie
Family
September 1, 2020
Dear Joan and family, I am sending deepest sympathy and love on Walt's passing. To know Walt through all the years at St. Gabriel's has been a joy and a privilege. He was always a caring and giving man and he will surely be missed. Love and Peace, Jackie Sallade
Jacqueline Sallade
Friend
September 1, 2020
Joan & Family, We are so sad to hear of Walt's passing. He was a dear, kind, sweet soul. We were fortunate to have him and all of you as part of the extended Coyle Family. Love to all during this difficult time. Terry (Coyle), Vern, Eli & Josh Tryon
Theresa Tryon
Family
September 1, 2020
Will miss you Uncle Walt. Thinking of your family at this time. Love to Aunt Joan
Robin Tascione
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved