COLLINS
WALTER DAVID
89, of North Wildwood, NJ and formerly of 2nd and Reed Sts., passed away Feb. 12, 2020, at home. Born in Phila. PA, he has been a Wildwood resident for the past 45 years. Mr. Collins was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was a retired Longshoreman with Local 1291.
Walter was the only son of the late Dad and Mame (Samborn) Collins. He was pre-deceased by his wife, Loretta in 2009 and his sister, Lillian Kuhn. Walter is survived by 4 sisters: Peggy Gilbert, Joan Wnek, Tillie Brown (Chick), Theresa Kelhower and many nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 A.M., Tuesday, Feb. 18th, at St. Ann Church, 2900 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood, NJ, where friends may call from 9 to 10:45 A.M. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Lower Township, NJ. In lieu of flowers, Mass Cards would be appreciated. Condolences may be made to
ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 14, 2020