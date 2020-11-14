died Thursday, November 5, 2020, eleven days before his 92nd birthday. He was born and raised in Philadelphia, PA, the son of Walter Harrison Sr. and Naomi (Daly) Gentry. Following high school graduation, he served in the Army during the Korean conflict and then attended St. Joseph's University. His long career in the insurance industry included involvement with his own agency, Madison Insurance Agency in Philadelphia, progressed to partnership in Flanigan, O'Hara & Gentry and an eventual merger with USI Insurance Services. Following his retirement in 1999, Walt and his wife Sally moved to Savannah, GA. Walt and Sally enjoyed golf, skiing, traveling, Philadelphia Eagles football, the Philadelphia Opera and Orchestra and entertaining friends wherever they lived. Walt is remembered for his kindness, compassion and the helping hand he so often extended to others. True to his Irish heritage, he enjoyed sharing a good story, leaning on his wit and great sense of humor. Walt and Sally's only child, Amy G. Becker, predeceased him as did his parents and his sisters Muriel Dunn and Louise Dyson. He is survived by Sally, his wife of 52 years, their son-in-law Douglas J. Becker of Fort Worth, TX, Walt's special niece Donna and her husband, David Caddick of Dresher, PA, many nieces and nephews and countless friends in Savannah and the Philadelphia area. No funeral services are planned at this time. Please remember Walt in your thoughts and prayers with gratitude for his life. If you wish to honor his memory in some way donations may be made to Ancillae-Assumpta Academy, 2025 Church Road, Wyncote, PA 19095 to the attention of Kathleen Helbig, acj.



