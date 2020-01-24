|
|
SCHENK
WALTER H.
Of Huntingdon Valley passed away January 21, 2020. Devoted father of Diane Schenk Koerper, Steven Schenk (Debbie) and Karen Lindsay (Joe). Poppy of Chelsea, Brittany, Miranda, Joey and Allison. Predeceased by his wife Phyllis (nee Tabbron) and his grandson Ryan. Relatives and friends are invited to the Funeral Service Monday January 27th, at 11:00 A.M. at JOHN E. STILES FUNERAL HOME, 2450 Huntingdon Pike, Huntingdon Valley, PA where friends may call from 9:30 A.M. until service time. Interment Hillside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to JDRF, 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281 or Royce's Animal Rescue, 73 Mohawk Drive, Richboro, PA 18954 or Ocean City Humane Society, 1 Shelter Rd., Ocean City, NJ 08226.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 24, 2020