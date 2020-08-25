1/
WALTER HOLBERG
93, of Harleysville,


formerly of Oreland and Chalfont, Pennsylvania passed peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Gustave and Elizabeth (Fatz) Holberg. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Ruth Holberg, and his brother-in-law, Eric Ricci. He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Doris (Price) Holberg; his sister, Wilma Ricci; cousin, Virginia Nason; his three children, Joanne Stanley (Mark) of Binghamton, NY, Joyce Nowacki (Craig) of Malvern, PA, and Glenn Holberg of Oreland, PA; five grandchildren, four great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be private.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, www.heart.org. For full obituary and Online condolences please visit www.WilliamsBergeyKoffel.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home
667 Harleysville Pike
Telford, PA 18969
215-703-9800
Guest Book

August 25, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
