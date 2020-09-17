WALTER J . "UNCLE SONNY" & "LITTLE WALT" On September 14, 2020. Loving brother of Lorraine Smith and the late Sonia Kowalski. Uncle of Susan Croft (Scott). Great uncle of Michael, Brandi, Craig and Cody. Relatives, friends and members of the Windthorst Lit. Assn. and the former Pilsudski Fraternal Assn. are invited to his Viewing Monday Sept. 21st. 9:30 A.M. at St. Adalbert Church, 2645 E. Allegheny Ave., Phila., PA 19134. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment Holy Redeemer Cemetery. www.rrfunerals.com