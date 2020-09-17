1/
Walter J . "Uncle Sonny" and "Little Walt" Kowalski
WALTER J . "UNCLE SONNY" & "LITTLE WALT" On September 14, 2020. Loving brother of Lorraine Smith and the late Sonia Kowalski. Uncle of Susan Croft (Scott). Great uncle of Michael, Brandi, Craig and Cody. Relatives, friends and members of the Windthorst Lit. Assn. and the former Pilsudski Fraternal Assn. are invited to his Viewing Monday Sept. 21st. 9:30 A.M. at St. Adalbert Church, 2645 E. Allegheny Ave., Phila., PA 19134. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment Holy Redeemer Cemetery. www.rrfunerals.com




Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Viewing
09:30 - 10:30 AM
St. Adalbert Church
SEP
21
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Adalbert Church
Funeral services provided by
Michael J Reilly Funeral Home
2632 E Allegheny Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19134
(215) 739-1777
