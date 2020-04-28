|
EAGLES
WALTER M., JR
Age 95, passed away on April 24, 2020 at Ft. Washington Estates from complications due to COVID-19.
Walter was a WWII Navy veteran. After his discharge from the Navy, Walter and his wife, Marie, set up residence in Willow Grove, PA, where he resided for 68 years. He was a long time employee of the Philadelphia Inquirer working in the photo engraving department until retirement in 1989. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, bowling, baseball, football and watching his grandchildren play sports.
He is survived by his children, Walter M. Eagles,III (Sandy), Robert M. Eagles (Patricia), Ted Eagles (Doreen), and Susan Fannon (Daniel); his 12 grand-children, 16 great-grand-children, and one great-great- grandchild.
Due to COVID 19 quarantine restrictions, a Funeral Mass will be held for relatives and friends at a later date
Donations may be made in Walter's name to a local food bank or to All Saints Episcopal Church, 1811 Loney Street, Philadelphia, PA 19111. Arr. by
