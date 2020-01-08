Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for WALTER LENNICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WALTER R. LENNICK Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WALTER R. LENNICK Sr. Notice
LENNICK
WALTER R. SR.
85 years of age. Peacefully passed away on December 26, 2019. Predeceased by the love of his life, his wife, Joan (Sayers) who passed in 2006. Predeceased by his parents, John M. And Mary (Szablak) Lenick. Also his brother, John M Lennick and sister, Dolores (Lennick) DiScuillo. Walt is survived by: sons, Walter Jr. (Connie), Michael and daughter, Joan (Tom) Schneider. Grandsons who he adored, Kevin, Michael, Eric and Ryan Schneider. Relatives and Friends are invited to greet the family Saturday 9:30 to 11:30 AM. THE KNOETGEN-DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 746 Kedron Ave. Morton, PA 610-544-0600, followed by his Memorial Servce at 11:30 AM. Int. Private. In Lieu of Flowers donations in his memory to , 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org.

www.kdfuneralhome.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WALTER's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -