LENNICK
WALTER R. SR.
85 years of age. Peacefully passed away on December 26, 2019. Predeceased by the love of his life, his wife, Joan (Sayers) who passed in 2006. Predeceased by his parents, John M. And Mary (Szablak) Lenick. Also his brother, John M Lennick and sister, Dolores (Lennick) DiScuillo. Walt is survived by: sons, Walter Jr. (Connie), Michael and daughter, Joan (Tom) Schneider. Grandsons who he adored, Kevin, Michael, Eric and Ryan Schneider. Relatives and Friends are invited to greet the family Saturday 9:30 to 11:30 AM. THE KNOETGEN-DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 746 Kedron Ave. Morton, PA 610-544-0600, followed by his Memorial Servce at 11:30 AM. Int. Private. In Lieu of Flowers donations in his memory to , 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 8, 2020