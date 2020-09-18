1/1
WALTER R. MALONE
Of Warminster,


formerly of Grays Ferry, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020. He was 96 years old. Walter was the loving husband of the late Josephine Malone (nee Bolton) with whom he shared 57 years of marriage. Born in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late Edward J. and Elizabeth (nee Kneller) Malone. Walter was a proud Navy Veteran. He honorably served during World War II as a Navy Armed Guard. Walter retired as the chief schedule maker for SEPTA with 44 years of service. He loved the Phillies, watching Jeopardy, but above all else, spending time with his family. Walter is survived by his children, Robert J. Malone (Ricki), Thomas Malone (Sheila), Joanne Allen (William), Kathleen Yeager (Charles) and Walter Malone (Lisa); his grandchildren, Robert Malone (Annie), Stacy Bowen (Brian), Michael Malone, Kristie Lynch (Robert), Amy McEachern (Steve), Patrick Malone, William Allen, Maurina Allen Harris, Abigail and Emily Yeager, Samantha, Kathryn, and Christopher Malone, and Katarina, Kyle and the late Ian Fischer; and his 14 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and other family. In addition to his wife and parents, Walter was predeceased by his siblings, John, Edward, William, Albert Malone and Bernice Dixon. Relatives and friends will be received by his family on Monday, September 21, 2020 after 9:45 A.M. until the time of his Funeral Mass at 11:30 A.M. in Nativity of Our Lord Church, 605 Street Road, Warminster, PA 18974. HisI interment will immediately follow in SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, 1600 S. Sproul Road, Springfield, PA 19064. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing practices must be observed and masks are mandatory. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his memory to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 https://support.woundedwarrior project.org or to the Holy Spirit Adoration Sisters, Convent of Divine Love, 2212 Green Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130-3197. To share memories and condolences with his family, please visit the Funeral Home website below. www.schneiderfuneralhome.net SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME Hatboro



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Calling hours
09:45 - 11:30 AM
Nativity of Our Lord Church
SEP
21
Interment
SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Schneider Funeral Home
431 North York Road
Hatboro, PA 19040-2088
(215) 672-0660
