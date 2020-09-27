1/1
Walter S. Melnick
Of Stockton, New Jersey, died on Thursday, September 24, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, formerly of Springfield, PA and Cape May, NJ. Beloved husband of Marie Patricia Colantuono Melnick; devoted father of Tracie Melnick King and her husband Henry; loving grandfather of Samuel, Annarose and Michael Walter King; dear brother of Wayne and his wife Sheri Melnick. Also survived by his nieces, nephews and godchildren. A celebration of Walt's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Ryerss Farm for Aged Equines, 1710 Ridge Road, Pottstown, PA 19465 (ryerssfarm.org). Arrangements by the Van Horn-McDonough Funeral Home, 21 York Street, Lambertville, NJ 08530 (vhmfh.com)

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Van Horn-McDonough Funeral Home
21 York St
Lambertville, NJ 08530
(609) 397-0105
