Of Stockton, New Jersey, died on Thursday, September 24, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, formerly of Springfield, PA and Cape May, NJ. Beloved husband of Marie Patricia Colantuono Melnick; devoted father of Tracie Melnick King and her husband Henry; loving grandfather of Samuel, Annarose and Michael Walter King; dear brother of Wayne and his wife Sheri Melnick. Also survived by his nieces, nephews and godchildren. A celebration of Walt's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Ryerss Farm for Aged Equines, 1710 Ridge Road, Pottstown, PA 19465 (ryerssfarm.org
). Arrangements by the Van Horn-McDonough Funeral Home, 21 York Street, Lambertville, NJ 08530 (vhmfh.com
)