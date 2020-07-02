FOCHT





Of Jensen Beach, Florida passed away June 23, 2020, after a long illness. Walter grew up in Belmont Hills, Pa, and lived in Schwenksville, Pa, before retiring to Florida.Born September 20, 1946, he was the son of the late Wesley and Phyllis Focht, of Belmont Hills, Pa.He is survived by two sons, Ty E. Focht and his wife Jessica of Skippack, Pa, and Dar A. Focht of Norristown, Pa along with seven grandchildren.He is also survived by his brother, John Focht of Lewes, De. and sister, Jeannine Farrer, and Brother-in-Law William Farrer of Phoenixville, Pa.There will be a Memorial for Walter at the family's convenience.