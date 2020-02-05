|
COHEN
WAYNE ALAN
66, passed away at his home in Delray Beach, FL, Jan. 18, 2020. He was Born March 21, 1953, in Philadelphia, PA, and spent his teen years in Atlantic City. He is predeceased by his parents, Lorraine (Andisman) and Herbert Cohen. He is survived by his sister, Lynda Cohen, and beloved nephew, Brady Welsh.
A Graveside Service will be held 11 A.M. Friday, Feb. 7, at Emeth Shalom Cem., Lincoln Avenue, Egg Harbor Township. Condolences to the family at
ghwimberg.com
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 5, 2020