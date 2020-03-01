Home

Stuard Funeral Directors Inc.
209 N Newtown Street Rd
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(610) 649-0243
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
2:00 PM
St. David’s Episcopal Church
763 South Valley Forge Road
Wayne, PA
WAYNE D. PARKER

WAYNE D. PARKER Notice
PARKER
WAYNE D.


Of Gladwyne, formerly of Stafford-
Wayne, on February 25, 2020. Husband of Anne (nee Powers). Father of Don (Annette) and Steve (Deirdre). Also survived by 4 grandchildren; his sister, Lyn P. Haas. Predeceased by his sisters, Jacqueline P. Clement and Lois Parker.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at 2 P.M., in The Chapel of St. Davids Church, 763 S. Valley Forge Road, Wayne PA 19087. Int. private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name to the above named Church or The Wetlands Institute, 1075 Stone Harbor Blvd., Stone Harbor NJ 08247, would be appreciated.

STUARD FUNERAL HOME
Family Owned Since 1822

logo


Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 1, 2020
