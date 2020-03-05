Home

Viewing
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
St. Genevieve Church
1225 Bethle-hem Pike
Flourtown, PA
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Genevieve Church
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Genevieve Church
WAYNE L. "Dutch" SEIFERTH Notice
SEIFERTH
WAYNE L. "Dutch"


On March 2, 2020, of Flourtown, formerly of Lafayette Hill. Beloved husband of Joyce (nee Giovinazzo). Loving father of Allyson Proietto (Anthony), and Eric (Alison). Devoted Pop to Lucy, Maggie, Santino and Lorenzo. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewings at St. Genevieve Church, 1225 Bethle-hem Pike, Flourtown, PA 19031 Sunday from 7-9 P.M. and again on Monday from 9-10 A.M. Funeral Mass will follow Monday at 10 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Genevieve Parish Community Center, at above address.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 5, 2020
