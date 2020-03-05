|
|
SEIFERTH
WAYNE L. "Dutch"
On March 2, 2020, of Flourtown, formerly of Lafayette Hill. Beloved husband of Joyce (nee Giovinazzo). Loving father of Allyson Proietto (Anthony), and Eric (Alison). Devoted Pop to Lucy, Maggie, Santino and Lorenzo. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewings at St. Genevieve Church, 1225 Bethle-hem Pike, Flourtown, PA 19031 Sunday from 7-9 P.M. and again on Monday from 9-10 A.M. Funeral Mass will follow Monday at 10 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Genevieve Parish Community Center, at above address.
JOHN F. MURRAY FH, Flourtown
www.murrayfuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 5, 2020