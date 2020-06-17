WENDELL ANTHONY SANCHO
48, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020 due to compli-cations from prostate cancer. Raised in Ewing, NJ and educated in the Ewing School District, he had lived in the Philadelphia area for the past thirty years. He attended Delaware State University majoring in Hotel and Restaurant Management which allowed him to combine his favorite past times of cooking and helping others, and in both high school and college he was an active member of the marching band playing the tuba.
Prior to his illness, he was employed with the University of the Sciences in Philadelphia in the Facilities Management Department. Wendell was a devoted son, a loving father, brother, and a true friend. He is survived by his two children; a son Wendell A. Sancho, Jr. and a daughter Bria N. Sancho; former wife Shontae A. Sancho; mother Patricia N. Sancho Peterson; father Dr. Victor Sancho and stepmother Angela; sister Margaret Sancho and stepsister Lisa Peterson; and grandmother Gloria G. Nevius along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family members and many, many friends. Wendell was predeceased by his stepfather, William T. Peterson, and his stepsister, Leslie A.P. Esdaile.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being made by TERRY FUNERAL HOME


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 17, 2020.
