ARRINGTON
DR. WENDELL SNOW, PHD, MD
Born in Brooklyn, New York, October 3, 1936 and returned to The Lord, December 10, 2019 from his home in El Paso, Texas, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Dad was 83. He was greatly helped in his salvation by his loving, surviving widow, Maria (Montez) Arrington. Dr. Arrington's viewing and services will be held at 1:00 P.M. December 21st, 2019 at THE NELSON FAMILY MORTUARY in Provo, Utah. Dr. Arrington is survived by Judy Morrise (Matthew), Colonel (Retired) Michael Arrington (Sherri), Theresa Arrington, Patricia Eckert (Robert), Adriana Arenas (Daniel) along with 9 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Dr. Arrington was a very accomplished scholar, academician, Computer Scientist, Medical Doctor, Physicist and College Professor. Wendell graduated with a Bachelor's in Physics from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) at Troy, New York, in 1957. He earned his Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) from RPI in Applied Mathematics and X-Ray Physics in 1961. He was a Physics Professor at RPI while he and first wife Carol Woltemate started their family in nearby Clifton Park, New York. After earning his PhD, Wendell worked at Merck Sharp & Dohme (Merck Pharm) and later transferred the family to Doylestown, PA in September 1966. There he worked at Merck's West Point, PA plant until 1967 when he started consulting as a Computer Scientist for notable firms like IBM in Fishkill, New York. Later that year, Dr. Arrington joined Wyeth Pharmaceuticals in Radnor, Pennsylvania as a Computer Scientist. He rose to become Senior Director, Scientific Computer Applications for Wyeth where he developed research software and hardware for the next 25 years followed by his retirement in 1992. During his career with Wyeth, Wendell earned additional graduate degrees of Master's in Business Administration (MBA) from Temple University in 1978 and a Master of Taxation from Villanova University in 1987. He also worked toward a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) degree. In 1997, Dr. Arrington earned his prized Medical Degree (MD) in Internal Medicine from the Spartan Health Sciences University Medical School in Saint Lucia. He was a prolific investor. He donated 40,000 volumes of historic books to BYU & paintings to the New York Metropolitan Museum.
He enjoyed classical music and was fluent in German, French and Spanish. Dad will be laid to rest with his parents in the East Lawn Memorial Cemetery in Provo, Utah. We love you very much, Dad! We miss you and remember all the wonderful times we had together (especially our treks West!). Thank you for always being our Father and loving Dad. We look forward to seeing you again at the river flowing from beneath the Lord's throne! Amen.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 20, 2019