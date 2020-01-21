Home

Chadwick & McKinney Funeral Home Inc.
30 East Athens Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
610-642-6303
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
3:00 PM
de CHADAREVIAN
WENDY J.
Of Wynnewood, PA died peace-fully at home on Sat. Jan. 18, 2020 at the age of 68. Beloved mother of Philippe E. de Chadarevian (Taryn) and Joelle Bullock (David) and grand-mother of Luc and Davis de Chadarevian and James, Chase and Colette Bullock; also survived by her mother, Peggy Brunet (step-father, Donald); brother, Wayne Nassif and step-brother, Gary Brunet. A Celebration of Wendy's life and a time of remembrances will be held on Thursday Jan. 23rd. at 3 P.M. in the CHADWICK & McKINNEY FUNERAL HOME, 30 E. Athens Ave., Ardmore, PA 19003 where the family will receive guests after 2 P.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to National Brain Tumor Society (braintumor.org)

Online condolences at www.chadwickmckinney.com

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 21, 2020
