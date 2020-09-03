1/1
WILBERT O. SPRINGER III
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WILBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
August 27, 2020 87,


who lived in Philadelphia and the western suburbs and was employed by General Electric Co. for 39 years, died on Aug. 27, after a brief illness. Born and raised in the city, Will graduated from West Philadelphia High School and Drexel University, where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering. While attending Drexel, Will began his career at General Electric's Switchgear Plant in the Callowhill neighborhood of Philadelphia. He moved to the company's high-profile Aerospace division in Center City and later in Valley Forge at a time when the space race gained momentum and GE supported NASA's Mercury, Gemini and Apollo programs. After nearly four decades with GE, he finished his career with Lockheed Martin in King of Prussia. Will stayed active with his professional past by attending gatherings of the GE Retirees group in South Philadelphia and King of Prussia. Like his father, a respected Philadelphia architect, Will belonged to several mechanical and technical organizations. Will was a Deacon at St. Paul's Presbyterian Church in West Philadelphia. He attended Riverview United Presbyterian Church in Drexel Hill for more than 35 years and then Bethany Presbyterian Church in Mendenhall, where he was a member. Philadelphia sports was one of Will's passions, dating back to his childhood when he would attend A's and Phillies games at Shibe Park. He went to hundreds of sporting events, including the first Phillies game at Veterans Stadium. Will also enjoyed traveling to the South Jersey shore, where his family owned a stately farmhouse in Goshen, and he would spend countless summers visiting Cape May Court House and fishing off Stone Harbor. In later years, he enjoyed a second home in Lehighton, Pa., and spent several winters in Hollywood, Fla. Will was married one week shy of 66 years to his loving wife, Alice I., who survives him. He is also survived by his children, Deborah S. Springer Belusa (Henry) and Wilbert O. Springer IV, his two grandchildren, Matthew S. Belusa and Katherine A. Belusa, and sisters Sandra Springer Pfaff and Sally Springer Griffith [Donald]. He is predeceased by sisters Carole Springer Schoettle and Dorothy Springer Kleppe and his parents, Wilbert O. and Sara M. Springer.Services are private. Donations in Will's memory may be made to Drexel University, at giving.drexel.edu or P.O. Box 8215, Philadelphia, Pa., 19101-9684; or to Kennett Square Senior Center, at kennettseniorcenter.org or 427 South Walnut St., Kennett Square, Pa., 19348.www.Arlingtoncemetery.us

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Toppitzer Funeral Home Inc
2900 State Rd
Drexel Hill, PA 19026
(610) 259-1111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Toppitzer Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved