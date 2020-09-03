August 27, 2020 87,
who lived in Philadelphia and the western suburbs and was employed by General Electric Co. for 39 years, died on Aug. 27, after a brief illness. Born and raised in the city, Will graduated from West Philadelphia High School and Drexel University, where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering. While attending Drexel, Will began his career at General Electric's Switchgear Plant in the Callowhill neighborhood of Philadelphia. He moved to the company's high-profile Aerospace division in Center City and later in Valley Forge at a time when the space race gained momentum and GE supported NASA's Mercury, Gemini and Apollo programs. After nearly four decades with GE, he finished his career with Lockheed Martin in King of Prussia. Will stayed active with his professional past by attending gatherings of the GE Retirees group in South Philadelphia and King of Prussia. Like his father, a respected Philadelphia architect, Will belonged to several mechanical and technical organizations. Will was a Deacon at St. Paul's Presbyterian Church in West Philadelphia. He attended Riverview United Presbyterian Church in Drexel Hill for more than 35 years and then Bethany Presbyterian Church in Mendenhall, where he was a member. Philadelphia sports was one of Will's passions, dating back to his childhood when he would attend A's and Phillies games at Shibe Park. He went to hundreds of sporting events, including the first Phillies game at Veterans Stadium. Will also enjoyed traveling to the South Jersey shore, where his family owned a stately farmhouse in Goshen, and he would spend countless summers visiting Cape May Court House and fishing off Stone Harbor. In later years, he enjoyed a second home in Lehighton, Pa., and spent several winters in Hollywood, Fla. Will was married one week shy of 66 years to his loving wife, Alice I., who survives him. He is also survived by his children, Deborah S. Springer Belusa (Henry) and Wilbert O. Springer IV, his two grandchildren, Matthew S. Belusa and Katherine A. Belusa, and sisters Sandra Springer Pfaff and Sally Springer Griffith [Donald]. He is predeceased by sisters Carole Springer Schoettle and Dorothy Springer Kleppe and his parents, Wilbert O. and Sara M. Springer.Services are private. Donations in Will's memory may be made to Drexel University, at giving.drexel.edu
or P.O. Box 8215, Philadelphia, Pa., 19101-9684; or to Kennett Square Senior Center, at kennettseniorcenter.org
or 427 South Walnut St., Kennett Square, Pa., 19348.www.Arlingtoncemetery.us