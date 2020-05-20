WILLIAM A. "BILL" BLUM
BLUM
WILLIAM A. "BILL"
79 yrs. old, peacefully on May 17, 2020. Bill was very active with St. John the Baptist Parish. He was a Veteran served in U..S Army and member of Hattal-Taylor VFW Post 333 and the TOADS Golf Club. Husband of the late Geraldine "Gerry" (nee Makem) Blum. Loving father of Vicki (Thomas) Gimpel, Susan (Greg) Horne, William (Monique) Blum, Jr., Joseph Blum, MaryAnne (Greg) Monaghan, and Katie (Walter) Timby. Cherished Poppi of Amy, Jeffrey, Greg, Nicole, Ethan, Amelia, Lyndsey, Shane, Dylan, Audrey and Grayson. Brother of the late Richard and Francis Blum. He will be missed by his nieces and nephews.
A celebration of his life will be at a later date. Please kindly send donations to Friends of St. John the Baptist, 146 Rector St. Manayunk, PA 19127.
CLARE McILVAINE MUNDY FH, INC. 215-482-8878

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home Inc.
7384 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128-3231
215-482-8878
