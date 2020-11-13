1/
William A. Kelly
On Nov. 11, 2020; Age 84; of Cherry Hill, NJ, formerly of Haddonfield; Beloved husband of Joan (nee Ellis); Devoted father of Linda C. Kelly of Long Beach Island, Susan E. Kelly of Cherry Hill and Doug S. (Dawn) Kelly of Atco; Loving grandfather of Samantha, Jaime, William, Lindsay and Jonathan. William was the owner of Garden State White Trucks in Thorofare, NJ. He was a proud alumnus of Penn State and a member of SAE Fraternity. William spent much of his time in Long Beach Island, where he lifeguarded as a youth. William's family will hold a Celebration of Life in Spring 2021, due to COVID. Please refer to KainMurphy.com for updated information. KAIN-MURPHY FUNERAL SERVICES Of Haddonfield, NJ (856) 429-1945

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kain-Murphy Funeral Services
15 West End Avenue
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
856-429-1945
