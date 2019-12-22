Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
10975 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA 19154
(215) 281-0100
Service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
John F. Givnish Funeral Home
10975 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
John F. Givnish Funeral Home
10975 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM PROCTOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM A. "BILL" PROCTOR Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM A. "BILL" PROCTOR Sr. Notice
PROCTOR
WILLIAM "BILL" A., SR.
Phila. P/O Ret'd, on Dec. 19, 2019, age 72. Beloved husband of Barbara A. (nee Strozyk), former husband of Renee (nee Hays), loving father of William A., Jr., and Christopher G. Proctor, dear brother of Katherine Neuber, cherished grandfather of four. Family, friends and Phila. Police Officers are invited to Bill's Life Celebration Friday Dec. 27, 2019 after 10 A.M. from JOHN F. GIVNISH OF ACADEMY ROAD, 10975 Academy Rd. Phila. 19154. His Memorial Service will follow at 1 P.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bill's memory preferred to AFT Organization.
To share your fondest memories of Bill please visit

www.lifecelebration.com
1-877-GIVNISH

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -