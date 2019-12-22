|
PROCTOR
WILLIAM "BILL" A., SR.
Phila. P/O Ret'd, on Dec. 19, 2019, age 72. Beloved husband of Barbara A. (nee Strozyk), former husband of Renee (nee Hays), loving father of William A., Jr., and Christopher G. Proctor, dear brother of Katherine Neuber, cherished grandfather of four. Family, friends and Phila. Police Officers are invited to Bill's Life Celebration Friday Dec. 27, 2019 after 10 A.M. from JOHN F. GIVNISH OF ACADEMY ROAD, 10975 Academy Rd. Phila. 19154. His Memorial Service will follow at 1 P.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bill's memory preferred to AFT Organization.
