Passed peacefully on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the age of 92. He attended Eckels College of Mortuary Science and became a Licensed Funeral Director in 1949 at 21 years of age. He enlisted in the Navy during the Korean Conflict and served four years. After his service, he returned to the Andrew J. Bair and Son Funeral Home, which later merged with the R.R. Bringhurst Co., Inc. Eventually, the funeral home was purchased by the West Laurel Hill Cemetery Company and became known as West Laurel Hill Funeral Home, Inc. in 2016. Bill retired in 1993 but in 2010 he returned to serve as the Supervisor until his death. He was a member of Lodge #717 F. and M. Benjamin Franklin Consistory 32 degree Masonic Organization, LuLu Temple Shrine, the American Legion, Bucks-Montgomery Funeral Directors Association and the Hazelton Veterans. Bill was also a longstanding member of the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Abington, where he served on church council and was an usher. Bill was introduced to his future wife, Janet (Helm) Sickel, on a blind date set up by his mother and her aunt. They were married for 54 years until her death in 2010. Bill and his wife left their home on School House Lane in Willow Grove, PA and moved to Wesley Enhanced Living in Hatboro where they met many friends, including Unajane Finegan. He is survived by his two daughters Paula Alldred (James) and Virginia M. Trea (Edward), grandsons Andrew and Gregory DiSario, and twin granddaughters, Emily and Elizabeth Trea. He is predeceased by granddaughter, Angelique DiSario. A private burial service with military honors was held at Sunset Memorial Park. A public memorial will be scheduled when it is safe to gather. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Bucks for Kids, an organization that provides financial support for at risk children, at P.O Box 1711, Doylestown, PA 18901.