89 of Langhorne, PA passed away on April 8, 2020 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Born in the Tacony section of Philadelphia on October 22, 1930 to the late William J. and Margaret M. (Cunning) Annan.
Bill was the devoted husband of 65 years to the late Helene (Quirk) Annan. He is survived by his children Kathy, Betty Veneziale (George), Barbara and Michael (Alison). He was preceded in death by his son Billy. He was the loving grandfather of Katie (Ryan), Laura, Kristen, Michael and Madison. He was the devoted great grandfather of Jake and Kylee. His visitation and Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

Details will be announced here and at www.fluehr.com

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 12, 2020
