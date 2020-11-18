1/
William B. Dowling Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
83, of Lansdale, on Nov. 13, 2020. Loving husband of Olga (nee Nei) Dowling, and beloved father of Donna M. Dowling-Hall (late Jeremy) and Theresa L. Dowling. Son of the late William and Margaret (nee McKeown) Dowling. Brother of the late Margaret Turnbull. Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at Holy Innocents Roman Catholic Church, 1337 East Hunting Park Ave., Phila., PA 19124. Contributions to the Alzheimer's Association, 399 Market St., Suite 102, Phila., PA 19106. Arrangements by the HUFF & LAKJER FUNERAL HOME, Lansdale.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Holy Innocents Roman Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
701 Derstine Avenue
Lansdale, PA 19446
215-855-3311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved