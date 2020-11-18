83, of Lansdale, on Nov. 13, 2020. Loving husband of Olga (nee Nei) Dowling, and beloved father of Donna M. Dowling-Hall (late Jeremy) and Theresa L. Dowling. Son of the late William and Margaret (nee McKeown) Dowling. Brother of the late Margaret Turnbull. Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at Holy Innocents Roman Catholic Church, 1337 East Hunting Park Ave., Phila., PA 19124. Contributions to the Alzheimer's Association
, 399 Market St., Suite 102, Phila., PA 19106. Arrangements by the HUFF & LAKJER FUNERAL HOME, Lansdale.