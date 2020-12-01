1/
William B. Nipps
November 28, 2020 Age 87.On November 28, 2020 of Washington Twp., NJ. Age 87. Husband of Darlene Ann (nee Hannigan). Father of Charles A. (Karen) and the late William (Valerie), and Richard Nipps. Grandfather of Kristen, Derek, David (Angelica) and Erin. Brother of Fred (Shirley). Visitation Thursday 10-11 AM, St. John's United Methodist Church, 149 Ganttown Rd., Turnersville, NJ 08012. Funeral service 11 AM. Int. private. In lieu of Flowers, donations to St. John's United Methodist Church at the above address www.egizifuneral.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. John's United Methodist Church
DEC
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. John's United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
