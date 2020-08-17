WILLIAM BEAN

BEAN





Aug. 13, 2020, WW II Navy Vet. Husband of the late Helen (nee Chrupcala); dear father of Barbara Robinson (Bill), Marianne Henderson (Tom) Patricia Bevan (John), Tom (Debbie) and Mark (Valerie); predeceased by a son William (Sharon) and Helen; loving grandfather of 13, great grandfather of 23; brother of Harry Bean and Robert Bean; also brother of the late Walter Bean and Virginia Messantonio. Bill was active in all Philly sport. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Thursday, Aug. 20, 9-10 A.M. at St. Josaphat Church (Manayunk). Funeral Mass to follow at 10 A.M. Int. Westminster Cemetery.

PAUL J. KARCSH

FUNERAL HOME, Inc.