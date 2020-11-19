81, of Broomall and formerly of Ardmore, died Nov. 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Nancy (Kelly) for 57 years. Self employed at Flowers by Bill and Garrett Hill Florist in Rosemont. Active with F.T.D. and the Philadelphia Flower Show. Survived by his children, Joseph (Moira) Giangiulio, Deborah Sutton, Sandra Giangiulio-Luongo, and Linda (Cy) Short; six grandchildren, Stephen, Carly, Nicholas, Ryan, Haley, and Brandon; sisters, Dorothy Newsome and Barbara Zimmerman; brother, Richard Giangiulio. Services private. Online condolences: philadelphiafuneralcare.com
. 215-563-1580