WILLIAM GROSNICK
age 73, of Elkins Park, PA, passed away with his family at his side November 29, 2020 at the Wyncote Place Nursing Center in Cheltenham, PA. He was born in Manitowac, WI. He was the son of the late Raymond and Veryl Grosnick. He was the beloved husband of Edith McAlpin married over 14 years. He will be sadly missed by his stepchildren Rebecca (Erik), Michael (Narelle), and Matthew; his grandchildren Theodore, Benjamin, Zara, Elizabeth; his sister Julie Rae Grosnick (Seymour Silberstein); and by all who knew him. Bill was an Eastern Religion Professor at LaSalle University. Due to the Current Covid-19 pandemic a Memorial service will be scheduled in the future. Memorial contributions made in his name to Philadbundance 3616 S. Galloway St., Phila, PA 19148. Family services provided by CRAFT GIVNISH OF ABINGTON. To share a thought or a memory of Bill, please visit www.lifecelebration.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
