Bill passed away peacefully on November 28, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Bill is survived by his loving wife, Elinor (nee Marzin) of 55 years, his son William C. Boylan III (Lori) of Middletown, DE, and his grandsons Ryan, Matthew and William IV. He is also survived by his brother Harold (Carla), his sister Helen Steinberg (Arthur), and many nieces, nephews and inlaws whom he held very dear to his heart. Due to COVID-19, private services will be held for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local food bank. To read full obituary, please visit Daniels-Hutchison.com