DOUGHERTYWILLIAM C.
On August 14, 2020, age 77. Husband of Nora S. (nee Gatti); father of Scott (Thomas), Derek (Carol), Todd (Christy) and Ryan (Sharon); grandfather of Justin, Catherine, Maxwell, Cameron and Luke; brother of Hugh (Laura); also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation on Monday, 9 A.M. Holy Innocents Church, 1337 E. Hunting Park Ave., followed by 10 A.M. Funeral Mass. Interment Private. Family appreciates Memorial Donations to Artz, 1229 Chestnut St., #188, Phila., PA. 19107. Services by
GUCKIN FUNERAL HOME 1419 E. Hunting Park Ave.,
PA. 19107 215-743-7256