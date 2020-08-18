1/
WILLIAM C. DOUGHERTY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DOUGHERTY
WILLIAM C.
On August 14, 2020, age 77. Husband of Nora S. (nee Gatti); father of Scott (Thomas), Derek (Carol), Todd (Christy) and Ryan (Sharon); grandfather of Justin, Catherine, Maxwell, Cameron and Luke; brother of Hugh (Laura); also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation on Monday, 9 A.M. Holy Innocents Church, 1337 E. Hunting Park Ave., followed by 10 A.M. Funeral Mass. Interment Private. Family appreciates Memorial Donations to Artz, 1229 Chestnut St., #188, Phila., PA. 19107. Services by

GUCKIN FUNERAL HOME 1419 E. Hunting Park Ave.,
PA. 19107 215-743-7256


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
09:00 AM
Holy Innocents Church
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Holy Innocents Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Guckin Funeral Home Inc
1419 E. Hunting Park Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19124
(215) 743-7256
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Guckin Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved