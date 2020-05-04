WILLIAM C. SMITH
SMITH
WILLIAM C., JR.
Peacefully departed this life here on earth when GOD called him home on April 25, 2020 at 1:25 P.M. Billy as he was affectionately known as, was born in Phila., PA to Mary (Jackson) Dudley and William C. Smith, Sr. At an early age Billy lived with his grand-parents the late Roosevelt Jackson and the late Maddie Jackson in North Phila. where he was educated in the public school system. Billy graduated from Simon Gratz High School with honors. He received a 4 year scholarship to Penn State University, where he attended for one year before he decided to transfer to his local college, Temple University.
In 1973 he married the late Beverly Bailey and out of this union a healthy son was born Willam C. Smith, III in 1974. Billy was a GOD fearing man. In 1974 he accepted the LORD Jesus Christ as his personal savior. (cont.)

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 4, 2020.
