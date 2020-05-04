SMITH

WILLIAM C., JR.

Peacefully departed this life here on earth when GOD called him home on April 25, 2020 at 1:25 P.M. Billy as he was affectionately known as, was born in Phila., PA to Mary (Jackson) Dudley and William C. Smith, Sr. At an early age Billy lived with his grand-parents the late Roosevelt Jackson and the late Maddie Jackson in North Phila. where he was educated in the public school system. Billy graduated from Simon Gratz High School with honors. He received a 4 year scholarship to Penn State University, where he attended for one year before he decided to transfer to his local college, Temple University.

In 1973 he married the late Beverly Bailey and out of this union a healthy son was born Willam C. Smith, III in 1974. Billy was a GOD fearing man. In 1974 he accepted the LORD Jesus Christ as his personal savior.

In 1979, he met the Love of his Life and future wife Alberta Parker. Out of this marriage union 2 beautiful children were born Monique Smith-Duckett and Kalif Smith. Billy was a loving and caring husband, father, brother, son, uncle, and grandfather. Billy enjoyed celebrating with all of his family and was pleasant to everyone he came in contact with.

Billy had several jobs in the financial industry. One of his favorites was at his most recent Cenlar Central Loan Adminis-tration Co. in Ewing, NJ. He worked with Cenlar from 2013 until the LORD called him home.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife Alberta (Niecy); his parents Mary Dudley, William Smith Sr, and Bernice Smith (stepmother); 4 children William III, Angelique (Nikki), Monique, and Kalif; 2 sisters Marie and Tina; 5 brothers Gordon, Kevin, Gregory, Sinclair, and Lawrence; 3 sisters-in-law Cornelia (Cookie) (preceded him in death), Sherone, and Catherine; 7 brother-in-law Andre (preceded him in death), Michael, Robert III (Dougan), William (preceded him death), Deron (Ronnie), Ryan, and Christopher; one son in law Gregory Duckett; 10 grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles whom all loved him so much.



