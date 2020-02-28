|
WEBB
WILLIAM DAVID
93, passed peacefully in his home in Jenkintown, PA on February 26, 2020 with his family by his side. He was pre-deceased by his sister, Dr. Ruth Cameron Webb and parents Air Force Lieut. William H. Webb and Ruth Cameron Webb. He is survived by his loving wife, Frances Moore Webb, four daughters, ten grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He loved his family deeply.
He served in the 12th Cavalry as a translator in occupied Japan from 1945-46. He graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Wesleyan University (CT) in1949 and earned his JD from Yale School of Law in 1953.
Relatives and friends are invited to David's Life Celebration on Saturday February 29th at Grace Presbyterian Church, 444 York Road, Jenkintown, 19046 from 10 - 11 A.M., with a service to follow at 11 A.M. and, reception immediately following. Interment at a later date.
In honor of his compassion and concern for all, please vote in November.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to: Cheltenham School District Foundation, 2000 Ashbourne Rd., Elkins Park, PA 19027 [email protected], , USA, P.O. Box 5023, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5023,
https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org, and the Grace Presbyterian Church, 444 York Road, Jenkintown, PA 19046.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 28, 2020