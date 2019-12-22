|
|
LEWIS
WILLIAM DRAPER III, "WILL"
to all who knew him, died on Thursday, December 5th, 2019 at the age of 83. Will was born on August 24th, 1936 in Phila., PA to William D. Lewis, Jr. and Belle Street (Wellford) Lewis of Chestnut Hill. He attended the Miquon School, Springfield Township High School, and the University of Pennsylvania. Will joined the U.S. Army after high school and, stationed in Germany, he served for three years.
Will had two sons, Henry and Ted, from his first marriage, to Anne Brodhead, which ended in divorce. Later, when living in New Hope, PA, Will met the artist Gail Bracegirdle, whom he married in 1999; they lived happily together until the end of his life.
In his working life, he formed a company, Registered Express, a billing service for retail and department stores. Subsequently, he worked in sales for a wide variety of different businesses.
An outgoing fellow, Will was an eager listener and a generous conversationalist. He loved talking with people, and did so with an engaging interest and almost boyish enthusiasm and good humor. In retirement, he indulged his interests in Civil War history and classic cars, and skillfully maintained the bright mid-century modern house where he and Gail lived. Ready laughter and a deep adoration for one another marked their marriage; Will often remarked that it grew stronger each day.
Will was predeceased by his parents, and is survived by his wife, Gail; his brother Thomas (and his wife Jill); his two sons, Henry Lewis (and his wife Talya); and Edmond (Ted) Lewis (and his wife Anne); and his granddaughters Alexa, Emmi, and Sophie. He will be remembered fondly, too, by his wife's extended family and many caring friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Grundy Foundation, Bristol, PA, or the Silver Lake Nature Center, also in Bristol, PA.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 22, 2019