TAGGERT
WILLIAM E. "TAG" III
Age 65. On May 1, 2020; Husband of Cathy; father of Katie, Will & Liz; brother of Ed (Mary) and the late Rob (Donna) and Jim (Sharon); In lieu of flowers, charitable donations in Tag's name may be made to Fox Chase Cancer Center, 333 Cottman Ave.,Phila. Delvalcremation.com/memorials
WILLIAM E. "TAG" III
Age 65. On May 1, 2020; Husband of Cathy; father of Katie, Will & Liz; brother of Ed (Mary) and the late Rob (Donna) and Jim (Sharon); In lieu of flowers, charitable donations in Tag's name may be made to Fox Chase Cancer Center, 333 Cottman Ave.,Phila. Delvalcremation.com/memorials
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 3, 2020.