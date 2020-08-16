1/1
Passed away July 24 at Waverly Heights in Gladwyne PA. Ted leaves behind his loving and devoted wife of 63 years Barbara George Frazer, daughter Elaine F. Colvin (Jeff), grandchildren Noah, Sterling, and Landon Colvin, and sister Gail Frazer. He was preceded in death by his son William Edward Frazer III (Teddy), sister Joan F. Fouracre, and parents William Edward Sr. and Eleanor Frazer. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of choice. Arrangements by
DELLAVECCHIA, REILLY, SMITH & BOYD FUNERAL HOME INC., 410 N. Church St., West Chester, PA 19380
610-696-1181 www.DellaFH.com